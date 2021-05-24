Turkish police detain top Daesh [ISIS] suspect wanted by US

Turkish intelligence officers have arrested an Egyptian-born terror suspect wanted by Washington who was a top explosives expert for the Daesh [ISIS] terror group, state media reported Monday.

The suspect, identified as Mustafa Abdulwahab Mahmud and born in 1999, was detained with three others on the outskirts of Istanbul after fleeing Syria, the reports said.

The indictment said he joined the Daesh terror group in Syria, where he specialised in making suicide belts and various explosive devices.

The Istanbul prosecutor's office is seeking 22.5 years in prison on charges of membership of a terror group.

He was detained on a tip from US intelligence services, who have been tracking his movements, the media reports said, adding that he is believed to have been plotting attacks inside Turkey, including against US interests.

Turkey has stepped up its fight against the Daesh terror group, whose attacks included Istanbul nightclub bombings in 2017 that killed 39.

Earlier this month, Ankara arrested a Daesh [ISIS] official it identified as the right-hand man of former Daesh ringleader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.









