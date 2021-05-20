OIC diplomats gather in New York ahead of UNGA session on Palestine

Top diplomats of several Muslim countries gathered in New York on Wednesday ahead of Thursday's UN General Assembly's special meeting on the situation in Palestine.

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi hosted a working dinner, which was attended by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Palestine's Foreign Minister Riad Al-Malki, Tunisia Foreign Minister Othman Jerandi, President of the UN General Assembly Volkan Bozkır and envoys of OIC countries in the UN, according to a statement by Pakistan mission to the UN.

Speaking on the occasion, Qureshi said the entire Muslim world is outraged over Israel's use of indiscriminate and disproportionate force against innocent Palestinians.

"He [Qureshi] reiterated Pakistan's strongest possible condemnation of Israel's deliberate and systematic assault against Palestinian worshippers in the Al-Aqsa Mosque during the month of Ramazan; violation of the sanctity of the holy sites; its policy of expansion of illegal settlements; as well as forced eviction of Palestinians, and demolition of their homes with impunity," the statement read.



Qureshi also expressed gratitude to all OIC countries, who along with Pakistan, played a proactive role in convening the special meeting of the UN General Assembly.

"[I] hope that special meeting of the United Nations General Assembly will help send a strong message on behalf of the OIC to the international community to help end the Israeli aggression and to take concrete steps to find a solution to the Palestinian issue," the Pakistani minister said.

At least 227 Palestinians have been killed, including 64 children and 38 women, and 1,620 others injured in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip since May 10, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. Health centers, media offices and residential neighborhoods have been targeted.

Tensions that started in East Jerusalem during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan spread to Gaza as a result of Israeli assaults on worshippers in the flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque compound and Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.