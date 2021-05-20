Turkish foreign minister, UN chief discuss Palestine

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu discussed international affairs, including Palestine, with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Thursday.

Çavuşoğlu met Guterres after attending a UN General Assembly's special meeting on Palestine.

"Discussed with UNSG @antonioguterres global issues, particularly #Palestine, #Afghanistan, #Libya and $Syria," Çavuşoğlu said on Twitter. "There should be a strong reaction from @UN to deter Israel. As he said, 'If there is a hell on Earth it is the lives of children in Gaza today."

At least 232 Palestinians have been killed, including 65 children and 39 women, and more than 1,700 others injured in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip since May 10, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. Health centers, media offices and residential neighborhoods have been targeted.

Recent tensions that started in East Jerusalem during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan spread to Gaza as a result of Israeli assaults on worshippers in the flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque compound and the neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war. In 1980 it annexed the entire city, a move never recognized by the international community.





