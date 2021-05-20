News
Turkey not to remain silent on Israeli atrocities against oppressed Palestinians: FM Çavuşoğlu
Agencies and A News WORLD
Published May 20,2021
Turkey will not remain silent in face of 'unspeakable atrocities and brutality' in Palestine, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu stressed in his speech at the UNGA meeting on Thursday.
"Israel's continuing blockade of Gaza Strip has effectively turned it into 'largest open-air prison in the world,' the Turkish top diplomat stressed in his remarks.