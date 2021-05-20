News World Turkey not to remain silent on Israeli atrocities against oppressed Palestinians: FM Çavuşoğlu

Published May 20,2021

Turkey will not remain silent in face of 'unspeakable atrocities and brutality' in Palestine, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu stressed in his speech at the UNGA meeting on Thursday.



"Israel's continuing blockade of Gaza Strip has effectively turned it into 'largest open-air prison in the world,' the Turkish top diplomat stressed in his remarks.









