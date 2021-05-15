At least 23 killed in Afghanistan despite ceasefire

At least 23 people were killed in Afghanistan despite a ceasefire announcement by the warring parties, according to officials. Nearly 40 others were wounded in the various incidents since Thursday.

The majority of the incidents happened due to bomb blasts and not as a result of direct attacks.

The Taliban announced a three-day ceasefire in honour of the Muslim feast of Eid al-Fitr to mark the end of the holy month of Ramadan, as has been the case in the last few years. The government has reciprocated.

On the first day of the Eid ceasefire, at least two civilians were killed and 14 others wounded in a mine explosion in the capital of northern Kunduz province, two provincial officials confirmed.

In southern Kandahar province, at least seven civilians were killed and three others were wounded in two explosions caused by landmines, the provincial police spokesman told local broadcaster Tolonews.

Taliban militants attacked a checkpoint in Gailan district of Ghazni province, the provincial governor's spokesman, Wahidullah Jumazada, said.

No group has claimed responsibility for the incidents as of yet.

However, Defence Ministry spokesman Fawad Aman claimed that the Taliban have violated the ceasefire by conducting attacks against the people and Afghan forces in several provinces.

In the meantime, the government and the Taliban peace negotiators met in Qatar after a long pause, both sides announced on Friday, adding that the acceleration of negotiations was discussed.









