Israeli bombing on Gaza Strip martyrs entire Palestinian family

All members of a Palestinian family were killed on Thursday night as Israeli warplanes continue to bombard northern Gaza.

The Tanani family which consisted of a father, a pregnant mother and four children were in their home in Beit Hanoun town when the Israeli army bombed the area without any warning. The entire residential square was destroyed, including the family's home.

Ra'fat Tanani, 38, his pregnant wife Rawiye, 35, and their children Ismail, 6, Ameer, 5, Adham, 4, and Mohammad, 3, were all killed.

According to Hatem, the brother of Ra'fat Tanani, he was speaking with his brother at the time his house was hit by the bomb.

According to the latest official figures from the Palestinian Health Ministry, the ongoing Israeli attacks on Gaza have left 119 Palestinians killed, including 31 children and 19 women, and 830 others injured.

In the West Bank, four Palestinians were also killed by the Israeli forces.





