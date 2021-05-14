Israel kills 7 Palestinian civilians, injures 366 in West Bank

A total of seven Palestinians were killed on Friday as the Israeli forces clashed with them to disperse their rallies.

According to a statement by the Palestine Red Crescent Society, its medical teams dealt with seven fatalities and 366 injured cases in different parts of the occupied West Bank.

Following the Friday prayers, Palestinians clashed with the Israeli forces in around 24 locations across the West Bank in protest of the ongoing Israeli attacks in occupied East Jerusalem and Gaza.

Palestinian groups, including Hamas, called upon the Palestinians to rally across the West Bank against the Israeli attacks.

In Gaza, at least 122 Palestinians have been killed including 31 children and 20 women, and 900 others injured in the ongoing Israeli offensive against Gaza.