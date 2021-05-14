Erdoğan aide decries Israel for targeting journalists that cover airstrikes on Gaza Strip

Turkey's communications director late on Thursday decried Israel for targeting Anadolu Agency journalists covering an Israeli raid in northern Gaza.

"Again, our Anadolu Agency staff were injured in the attacks by Israel, which continues terrorizing [people] without differentiating between women, children, young and old people," Fahrettin Altun said on Twitter.

He also wished a speedy recovery to the injured cameraman Mohammad al-Aloul and photojournalist Mustafa Hassouna.

Both journalists, who did not suffer critical injuries, were transferred to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Anadolu Agency's MENA news editor Turgut Alp Boyraz, photographer Mustafa al-Kharouf and cameraman Fayez Abu Rumaila were previously injured in Israeli forces' aggression against Palestinians.

Israel continues to target Gaza with heavy bombardments, killing 119 Palestinians so far, including 25 children and 15 women, according to Palestinian health officials. At least 621 others have been injured, in addition to heavy damage to residential buildings across the enclave.

Tensions have been running high in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in occupied East Jerusalem over the past month as Israeli settlers swarmed in following a court order for the eviction of Palestinian families in the area.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war and annexed the entire city in 1980, a move that has never been recognized by the international community.