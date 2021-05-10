Singapore 'deeply concerned' by violence in Jerusalem

Singapore has said it is deeply concerned by the violence that has occurred in occupied East Jerusalem over recent days, including at the Haram al-Sharif, or Temple Mount, and the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.

"We wish those who have been injured a full recovery," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement late on Sunday.

It urged all sides to stop the violence, exercise restraint, and refrain from any actions that could further escalate tensions.

Israeli police stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Monday, firing rubber-coated bullets, tear gas, and stun grenades at Palestinians who were on guard to prevent raids by extremist Jews.

According to the Palestine Red Crescent, at least 215 people have been injured in the latest Israeli aggression, which came as occupied East Jerusalem braces for a planned Jewish nationalist march through the city later on Monday.

At least 153 people, including some with serious injuries, have been hospitalized.

Israeli forces have been relentless in their attacks on Palestinians since Friday, when they injured more than 200 Palestinians at the mosque, which is the third-holiest site in the world for Muslims, and the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.

Tensions have run high in the Sheikh Jarrah area since last week as Israeli settlers have swarmed in after an Israeli court ordered the eviction of Palestinian families.

Palestinians protesting in solidarity with the residents of Sheikh Jarrah have been targeted by Israeli forces.

CALL FOR MUSLIM BLOC'S MEETING

A group of Muslim youth leaders has called for the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to convene an emergency meeting over the deteriorating situation in Jerusalem.

In a statement on Sunday, the Southeast Asian Muslim Youth Leaders group strongly condemned attacks by Israeli forces and settlers on Palestinians at the al-Aqsa Mosque and in the Sheikh Jarrah area.

Such acts by Zionists are a clear form of insult to Palestinians and the Muslim population in the holy month of Ramadan, the statement said.

The group urged leaders of all Islamic countries to take a united stance and utilize all possible channels to thwart attempts by the "Zionist regime and its allies" to subvert Palestinian sovereignty.

"Any dealings aimed at promoting Israeli policy should be firmly denied," the group stressed.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war. It annexed the entire city in 1980, a move that has never recognized by the international community.





