Israel arrests 13 Palestinians in West Bank

Israeli forces rounded up 13 Palestinians in overnight raids across the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem, media reports said Tuesday.

Police detained eight Palestinians in the West Bank and five in East Jerusalem on various charges, according to the official Palestinian WAFA news agency.

Four members of the Abu Asab family were rounded up after police stormed a house in Issawiya in East Jerusalem, said WAFA.

Police beat up family members, inflicting bruises and cuts, especially to the head and face areas before making arrests, it added.

The Israeli army often carries out detention raids against Palestinians in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, claiming to arrest wanted Palestinians.

International law continues to view East Jerusalem, along with the entire West Bank, as "occupied territories" and considers all Jewish settlement construction there illegal.





