Istanbul conference on Afghan peace postponed: Turkey

A much-anticipated Istanbul conference for Afghan peace was postponed until the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, Turkey's foreign minister said on Tuesday.

"We thought that it would be beneficial to postpone it ... we consulted Qatar, the US and the UN, and decided to hold it after Ramadan and Eid festivities," Mevlut Cavusoglu told Haberturk news channel in a televised interview.

The international conference, deemed important for the future of the war-torn country amid the withdrawal of foreign troops and escalating violence, was scheduled from April 24 until May 4 in the Turkish metropolis.