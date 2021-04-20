Turkish mechanical ventilator used by over 30 countries

Meeting a critical need in the age of COVID-19, a mechanical ventilator made by four Turkish firms led by Biosys under the coordination of the Turkish government is now in use in over 30 countries, said the firm's founder on Tuesday.

While Biosys developed and produced mechanical ventilators between 2012 and 2017, after the COVID-19 pandemic began and the need for ventilators grew, the firm started mass production with the help of fellow firms Arçelik, Aselsan, and Baykar and under the leadership of the Health Ministry and Industry and Technology Ministry, Cemal Erdoğan told Anadolu Agency.

With severe shortness of breath a hallmark of the virus, the pandemic raised the need for mechanical ventilators, now produced in Turkey under the name Biyovents.

The first 5,000 devices were made by Turkish appliances giant Arçelik, then Aselsan continued the mass production, Erdoğan said, adding that a total of 20,000 devices have rolled off the assembly line so far.

These devices are used throughout Turkey and also in many other countries, he underlined.

Saying that only a few companies were able to produce these devices once the pandemic appeared, he stressed: "If domestic production had not been ensured, it would have been very difficult to get the required devices."

Mentioning how some countries implemented restrictions to meet their own needs in this area, he said the locally made Biyovents met both domestic and foreign needs, and are now in use in over 30 countries.

He also said that half of Biyovents' total production was exported, while some of the ventilators were donated to countries in need.

Biosys is based in Ankara, Turkey's capital.