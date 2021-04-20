Lawmaker: Turkey to establish Egypt friendship group

Turkey's ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party will propose the establishment of a parliamentary friendship group with Egypt, a senior party lawmaker said on Tuesday.

"As the AK Party group, we're going to submit our proposal on establishing a friendship group between the Republic of Turkey and Egypt to the speaker's office today," Bulent Turan, the deputy chairman of the party's parliamentary group, told reporters in the parliament.

Turkey and Egypt have recently released statements on bilateral ties, suggesting an expected restoration in relations after more than seven years of political estrangement.

The two countries exchanged positive signals on establishing contacts and dialogue, including the possibility of holding talks to demarcate their maritime borders in the Eastern Mediterranean.