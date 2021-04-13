Turkey to host Afghan peace talks from April 24

Turkey announced on Tuesday that a keenly awaited international conference on the Afghan peace process will be held in Istanbul from April 24 to May 4.

The high level and inclusive conference between representatives of the Afghan government and the Taliban is being co-convened by Turkey, Qatar, and the UN, according to a joint statement issued by the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

"The co-conveners are committed to supporting a sovereign, independent and unified Afghanistan," read the statement.

"The overriding objective of the Istanbul Conference on the Afghanistan Peace Process is to accelerate and complement the ongoing intra-Afghan negotiations in Doha on the achievement of a just and durable political settlement."

The participants and agenda of the conference "have been the subject of extensive consultations with the Afghan parties," according to the statement.

"The conference will focus on helping the negotiating parties reach a set of shared, foundational principles that reflect an agreed vision for a future Afghanistan, a roadmap to a future political settlement and an end to the conflict," read the statement.

"It is our expectation that the conference will provide an important opportunity for all partners to reiterate support for the people of Afghanistan on their path toward inclusive peace, stability, and prosperity."