Former Tunisian president calls for early elections

A former Tunisian president on Monday called for early elections to help solve the political and economic crises wracking the North African country.

"Early presidential and parliamentary elections may be an adventure, but the adventure may include some hope," Moncef Marzouki wrote on Facebook.

He said the current situation could further erode the state's role and worsen the healthcare crisis and poverty.

"If there is a necessity for a national dialogue, it must not be a dialogue for deals and satisfactions but a dialogue between all political powers to end this absurd situation," Marzouki added.

Tunisia has been gripped by a deep crisis since Jan. 16, when Prime Minister Hicham Mechichi announced a Cabinet reshuffle, but President Kais Saied refused to swear in the new ministers.

The country, amid major economic downturn exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic, has also seen protests in many regions.

