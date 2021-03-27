France imposes daytime curfews in more regions to curb COVID-19 spread

Tighter coronavirus restrictions came into force in some parts of France again on Saturday in a bid to contain surging infection rates.

Since this weekend, daytime curfews apply in three more departments, as well as the administrative districts of Aube and Nievre in central France, and Rhone in the south-east.

Residents there are only allowed to travel within 10 kilometres of their homes, and many shops are closed. In addition, entire classes are to enter quarantine as soon as one student tests positive for the virus.

These measures were already imposed in 16 areas last weekend, including the Greater Paris.

The government is increasing controls at train stations, airports and toll stations to prevent people from travelling between regions without an essential reason.

France has been hard hit by the pandemic. The national seven-day incidence rate per 100,000 inhabitants stood at over 300, while it even hovered at about 600 in the Greater Paris area.

So far, about 94,000 people have died after contracting the coronavirus.











