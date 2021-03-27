 Contact Us
Iran and signed what state television called a "25-year strategic cooperation pact" on Saturday as the US rivals move closer together. The agreement, which has been kept almost entirely under wraps, was signed by the two countries' , Mohammad Javad Zarif and

Published March 27,2021
IRAN, CHINA SIGN 25-YEAR STRATEGIC COOPERATION AGREEMENT
Iranian FM Zarif greets his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in the capital Tehran [AFP]

The Chinese and Iranian foreign ministers on Saturday signed a 25-year cooperation agreement between the two allies in a ceremony carried lived on state television.

"Our relations with Iran will not be affected by the current situation, but will be permanent and strategic," Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi was earlier quoted by Iranian news agencies as saying.

"Iran decides independently on its relations with other countries and is not like some countries that change their position with one phone call."