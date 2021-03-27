Rouhani: US sanctions hamper import of COVID-19 vaccines

US sanctions imposed on Iran over its nuclear programme are continuing to impede the import of coronavirus vaccines, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Saturday.

"We order the vaccines, also pay for them, but before importation we are told that the manufacturers are still afraid of the US sanctions," he said, adding that this caused delays or even cancellations. "This economic terrorism that [former US president Donald] Trump has imposed on us is still going on," Rouhani added.

Despite the end of Trump's term, Iran is still facing trade issues, especially concerning the vital Covid-19 vaccines, Rouhani said.

Rouhani didn't provide details but was reportedly referring to problems with India, where prosecutors blocked the export of 370,000 doses last week because of US sanctions.

Trump withdrew in 2018 from the Vienna nuclear agreement, designed to restrict Iran's nuclear activities, and imposed new economic sanctions against the country.

Since Joe Biden came to the White House, there have been signs of possible negotiations on a US return to the agreement, but Tehran had also hoped that he would lift at least part of the sanctions.

However, this hasn't been the case, Rouhani said. "Therefore, while we are trying everything we can to get the mass vaccinations done as quickly as possible, not everything is within our control," he added.

Iran has recorded over 62,000 Covid-19-related deaths and more than 1.8 million coronavirus infections since the start of the pandemic.

So far, the country was able to import about 2 million vaccine doses from Russia, China and India, enabling vaccinations mainly in the health care sector.











