Netanyahu leads Israeli elections without majority

The results of exit polls announced by Israeli TV channels showed that the Likud party of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu led results of the Knesset elections without gaining the majority votes.

Channel 13 said Likud gained 31 seats, ahead of the rest of the parties, but it lacked the required majority.

The channel added that Netanyahu's camp -- the Likud Party and allied right-wing parties -- gained 54 seats out of 120, while the opposition camp gained 59 seats, with the Yamina right-wing party securing seven seats.

As for Channel 12, Netanyahu's camp gained 53 seats, while the opposition camp won 59, and the Yemina party eight seats.

Channel 11 said Netanyahu's camp secured 54 seats, while the opposition camp gained 59 seats, with the Yamina party winning seven.