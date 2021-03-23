NewsTurkeyTurkey records 26,182 new virus cases, highest this year
Turkey records 26,182 new virus cases, highest this year
Turkey registered 26,182 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, the highest daily number since mid-December, health ministry data showed, as cases continued to rise amid an easing in measures to restrict infections this month.
Turkey's weekly geographic COVID-19 figures keep increasing according to Health ministry statistics released late Saturday as the country continues its "controlled normalization." (AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici)
The death toll rose by 138 to 30,316.
Daily cases have roughly doubled since the beginning of March, when restrictions were eased.