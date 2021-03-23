Turkish president, Italian premier speak over phone

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan spoke to Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi over the phone, according to Turkey's Communications Directorate on Tuesday.

During the phone conversation, Erdoğan said the 2016 Turkey-EU migration deal needs to be updated as part of a positive agenda.

Turkey sides with stability and cooperation in the Eastern Mediterranean and Aegean, Erdoğan said, adding that his country supports the establishment of a cooperative relationship between the two sovereign and equal states on Cyprus.

Also, Erdoğan congratulated Draghi for being elected Italy's new prime minister.