Turkish FM Çavuşoğlu holds closed-door meeting with Iranian counterpart in Istanbul

Turkey's foreign minister met his Iranian counterpart in Istanbul on Friday, according to diplomatic sources.

The meeting between Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and Javad Zarif at Dolmabahce Office was also attended by Hakan Fidan, the head of Turkey's National Intelligence Organization, sources said.

The two top diplomats addressed bilateral relations, as well as issues related to Syria, Afghanistan and counter-terrorism, sources added.

Separately, Çavuşoğlu had a phone conversation with Bujar Osmani, foreign minister of North Macedonia, on Friday. The two officials addressed bilateral relations, according to diplomatic sources.











