Biden to meet Putin 'when the time is right' -White House

Joe Biden speaks to reporters before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Friday, March 19, 2021, for a short trip to Andrews Air Force Base, Md., and then on to Atlanta. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

"He's not going to back off," White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters. "He's going to be very frank and very open about that relationship."

On Thursday, Putin said he and Biden should hold live online talks in the coming days.

"The president will meet with President Putin when the time is right," Jeanne-Pierre said. "President Biden and President Putin have different perspectives of their respective countries, but where they agree is that we should continue to look for ways to work together where it is in our mutual interest."