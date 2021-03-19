NORWAYS PREMIER UNDER PROBE FOR BREACHING RESTRICTIONS

Norway's police has launched an investigation into an alleged breach of COVID-19 restrictions by Prime Minister Erna Solberg, public media reported Friday.

According to Norwegian Broadcasting, Solberg held a birthday celebration with 13 people in a restaurant at the Geilo Ski Center and then continued the celebrations with 14 people in an indoor space.

People in Norway are allowed to gather indoors with a maximum of 10 people.

The prime minister's action has drawn harsh criticism from the public for flouting those rules.

Speaking to NRK, Solberg said: "I warned people every day to abide by the restrictions. I should have followed those myself."

The Nordic country has reported 84,553 virus cases and 648 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.



