NORWAYS PREMIER UNDER PROBE FOR BREACHING RESTRICTIONS

Norway's premier under probe for breaching restrictions

reportedly had dinner with 13 people flouting pandemic restrictions

Published March 19,2021
Norway's police has launched an investigation into an alleged breach of COVID-19 restrictions by Prime Minister Erna Solberg, public media reported Friday.

According to Norwegian Broadcasting, Solberg held a birthday celebration with 13 people in a restaurant at the Geilo Ski Center and then continued the celebrations with 14 people in an indoor space.

People in Norway are allowed to gather indoors with a maximum of 10 people.

The prime minister's action has drawn harsh criticism from the public for flouting those rules.

Speaking to NRK, Solberg said: "I warned people every day to abide by the restrictions. I should have followed those myself."

The Nordic country has reported 84,553 virus cases and 648 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.