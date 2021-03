Family members attend the burial service of a relative who died from COVID-19 in the Chalco cemetery just outside Mexico City, Wednesday, March 17, 2021, amid the new coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

Mexico registered another 613 coronavirus fatalities on Friday, bringing the overall death toll in the country to 197,219, according to health ministry data.

The ministry data also showed an additional 5,722 confirmed infections, for a total of 2,187,910 cases. The government says the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.