US administers over 100 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses

The US has administered over 100 million coronavirus vaccine doses, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) showed Friday.

In all, the CDC counted 101,128,005 administered jabs with more than 133 million doses given to authorities as the US continues to roll out vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.

The landmark comes as the US continues to see a dip in the number of confirmed cases and virus-related deaths since they skyrocketed over the winter. Just over 62,000 cases were recorded on Thursday, down from an all-time high of 300,416 on Jan. 2.

Daily deaths, meanwhile, hit 1,557 on Thursday from a record of 4,465 on Jan. 12. Deaths tend to lag behind confirmed cases in nearly all instances.

President Joe Biden announced Thursday that he will require states to have all adults eligible to be vaccinated by May 1.