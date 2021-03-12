Iranian ship comes under attack in Mediterranean Sea

An Iranian commercial container ship bound for Europe came under terrorist attack in the Mediterranean Sea, an Iranian official said Friday.

"Terrorists" targeted the ship with explosive materials on Wednesday, Ali Ghiyasiyan, spokesperson for Iran's state-owned shipping company, told local media.

The fire on the ship was brought under control, but the hull was damaged, Ghiyasiyan said.

No casualties were reported, he added.

Ghiyasiyan described the attack as an act of maritime piracy which violates international law.

Legal proceedings will be carried out to determine the perpetrators, he added.







