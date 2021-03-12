Defense chief Akar: Cairo’s approach benefit both Egypt, Turkey

Cairo's recent approach in the Eastern Mediterranean benefit both Egypt and Turkey as well as other countries in the region, the Turkish national defense minister said on Friday.

"It is a very valuable and important step for regional peace and stability that Egypt respected Turkey's maritime jurisdiction boundaries reported to the UN," Hulusi Akar said at a military ceremony in the southern Adana province.

Last August, Turkey resumed energy exploration in the Eastern Mediterranean after Greece and Egypt signed a controversial maritime delimitation deal, spurning Turkey's goodwill gesture in halting the exploration.

Earlier this month, Akar had said Turkey considers working on agreements with Egypt under the maritime jurisdiction limits that the country declared to the UN.

Speaking about the US' support to the YPG/PKK terror group, the defense minister said the US should work with Turkey, a NATO member, instead of cooperating with the terror group.

"We do not think it is right for the United States to support the YPG, which is no different from the terrorist organization PKK, under the pretext of fighting Daesh," he said.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is its Syrian branch.

About exploratory talks with Greece, Akar said Turkey will continue to hold talks with Greece.

"Despite our constructive approach, we also encounter some negative statements, actions and harassment," he added.

Exploratory talks between Turkey and Greece to find fair and equitable settlements to issues in the Aegean began in 2002. After the 60th round in March 2016, Athens suspended talks.

The next round of consultative talks will be held in Athens on March 16-17 and will focus on bilateral disputes, including maritime boundaries and drilling rights in the region.









