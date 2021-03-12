 Contact Us
Erdoğan signals warming ties with Egypt after long freeze

Turkey and have started holding diplomatic talks, top Turkish officials said Friday, in a sign of warming ties between the two regional powers. President said the two countries have held “intelligence, diplomatic and economic” contacts and said he hoped for “strong” ties between the two nations.

Agencies and A News
Published March 12,2021
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan confirmed reports of cooperation with Egypt in various areas after years of difficult ties.

"Our cooperation with Egypt in terms of intelligence, diplomacy and economy is already continuing. There's no problem with that. It isn't at the highest level, but close to a high level," Erdoğan said, adding that he hopes to strengthen relations further.

Saying that the people of Egypt and Turkey are inseparable, Erdoğan said relations could grow stronger once intelligence, diplomatic, and political negotiations yield results.

On Friday, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu announced that Turkey and Egypt started diplomatic-level contacts after several years of a hiatus in ties.

On Saudi Arabia's joint military training with Greece, he said Turkey had hoped not to see Riyadh make "such a decision," adding that it will discuss the matter with Saudi authorities.