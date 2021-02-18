Turkish parliament to probe rising Islamophobia in European countries

Turkey's parliament will form a subcommittee to probe rising levels of racism and Islamophobia in European countries, the head of its human rights committee said Wednesday.

"The racism in Europe is culturally transforming into Islamophobia, which expresses the fear and hatred of Islam and Muslims," Hakan Çavuşoğlu said in a statement.

The Council of Europe, Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) and European Union have not been able to form a clear position on anti-Islamism, Çavuşoğlu said.

He said European countries have difficulty seeing Islamophobia as a form of discrimination.

"The subcommittee will make onsite examinations in European countries on the subject. It will hold talks with international institutions and organizations on this issue," he added.

The subcommittee will start its work after the member lawmakers have been assigned by the human rights committee.