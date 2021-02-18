Turkey marks 69 years of accession to NATO

The Turkish parliament on Thursday marked the 69th anniversary of Turkey's accession to NATO.

Ankara "will resolutely continue to contribute to the maintenance of world peace and tranquility," said Osman Askin Bak, the head of the Turkish delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly.

"Turkey, which has revealed the importance of its role in the alliance with the contribution offered to NATO missions several times for 69 years [...] will resolutely continue to contribute to the maintenance of world peace and tranquility," Bak, who is also a lawmaker of Turkey's ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party, said in a tweet.

He called on NATO to back Turkey in fighting terror groups PKK/PYD/YPG and Daesh.

Turkey, which joined the military alliance between 29 North American and European countries in 1952, boasts of having the second-largest army among member states after the U.S.

Turkey attaches utmost importance to NATO's role in maintaining security and stability in the Euro-Atlantic area.

Formed in 1949, NATO's purpose is to guarantee the freedom and security of its members through political and military means.