Turkey arrests most-wanted Daesh terrorist

Turkish security forces arrested a wanted Daesh/ISIS terrorist, a security source said on Thursday.

The terrorist, wanted on a red notice, was nabbed in the southern Kilis province near the border with Syria, said the source on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Turkey's wanted list is divided into five color-coded categories, with red as the most wanted, followed by blue, green, orange and gray.

In the operation, the Kazakhstan national referred to as S.A. was caught by security forces while trying to cross the Syrian-Turkish border.