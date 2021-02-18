Turkey-Azerbaijan-Georgia trilateral meeting postponed

The trilateral meeting of foreign ministers of Turkey, Azerbaijan and Georgia has been postponed, which was previously scheduled to be held on Friday, according to Turkish diplomatic sources Thursday.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu's two-day visit to Azerbaijan's capital Baku for official talks has been postponed as well.

According to Georgian authorities, the meeting was postponed as Georgia's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani decided not to attend the meeting following the resignation of the country's premier amid the political turmoil.

Early Thursday, Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia announced his resignation, citing differences of opinion with his team on the arrest warrant issued for Nika Melia, the head of the main opposition United National Movement.

Criticizing the decision to arrest the opposition leader, Gakharia said that it will fuel the political tension already prevailing in the country.



