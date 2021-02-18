Turkey reports over 7,200 new COVID-19 infections

Turkey reported 7,241 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, including 640 symptomatic patients, according to the Health Ministry.

The country's case tally passed 2.61 million, while the nationwide death toll reached 27,821, with 83 fatalities over the past day.

As many as 7,217 more patients in the country won the battle against the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to over 2.5 million.

More than 31.98 million coronavirus tests have been conducted in Turkey to date, with 115,406 since Wednesday.

The latest figures show that the number of COVID-19 patients in critical condition stands at 1,187.

On Jan. 14, Turkey began a mass COVID-vaccination campaign, starting with healthcare workers along with top officials to encourage public confidence in the vaccines.

Since last December, Turkey has been implementing curfew on weeknights and a full weekend curfew to curb the spread of the virus.

The pandemic has claimed more than 2.43 million lives in 192 countries and regions since December 2019.

Over 110.08 million cases have been reported worldwide, with recoveries now more than 62 million, according to figures compiled by the US' Johns Hopkins University.

The US, India, and Brazil remain the worst-hit countries in terms of cases.