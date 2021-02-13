White House says it has "deep concerns" about WHO COVID-19 report from China

The United States has "deep concerns" about the way the findings of the World Health Organization's COVID-19 report were communicated, the White House said on Saturday, calling on China to make available data from the earliest days of the outbreak.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said in a statement that it is imperative that the report be independent and free from "alteration by the Chinese government".

The statement came days after a World Health Organization team of inquiry returned from Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the pandemic, and suggested the virus might have originated with frozen seafood products, not from a Chinese lab as some have suggested.

Sullivan expressed "deep respect" for the WHO -- which the US is rejoining after the Trump administration quit it to protest its virus response -- but said protecting its credibility is "a paramount priority."









