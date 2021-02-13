Dutch broadcaster RTL Nieuws hails Turkey’s vaccination efforts

Turkey's health minister on Saturday welcomed a report by Dutch broadcaster RTL Nieuws on the ongoing nationwide vaccination campaign against the coronavirus.

A correspondent of the channel joined a Turkish health team in the eastern Van province as they visited a house where two senior citizens live. They walk through deep snow and steep slopes to reach the village.

Fahrettin Koca said in a tweet that Turkey had many reasons to be proud of, including its efforts to stem the coronavirus which has claimed over 27,300 lives in the country.

Turkey has registered more than 2.57 million COVID-19 cases with nearly 2.47 million recoveries.

Since last December, Turkey has been implementing curfew on weeknights and a full weekend curfew to curb the spread of the virus.

The pandemic has claimed more than 2.38 million lives in 192 countries and regions since December 2019.

Over 108.3 million cases have been reported worldwide, with recoveries now more than 60.7 million, according to figures compiled by the US' Johns Hopkins University.

The US, India, and Brazil remain the worst-hit countries in terms of cases.