Trump: Impeachment trial part of greatest witch hunt in U.S. history

Former U.S. President said on Saturday that the impeachment trial had been another phase of the "greatest in the history of our country."

Published February 14,2021
Former President Donald Trump is welcoming his second impeachment acquittal and says his movement "has only just begun."

Trump in a lengthy statement is thanking his attorneys and his defenders in the House and Senate, who he said "stood proudly for the Constitution we all revere and for the sacred legal principles at the heart of our country."

He is slamming the trial as "yet another phase of the greatest witch hunt in the history of our Country." And he is telling his supporters that, "Our historic, patriotic and beautiful movement to Make America Great Again has only just begun" and that he will have more to share with them in the months ahead.

While Trump was acquitted by the Senate, seven Republicans voted to convict him, making it the most bipartisan vote in the history of presidential impeachments.