Turkish charitable body to open school in Azerbaijan

A Turkish foundation focusing on education declared that it aims to open its first school in Azerbaijan in its capital Baku by the end of 2021.

Noting that an agreement has been settled for the school's opening, the chairperson of the Turkish Maarif Foundation, Prof. Birol Akgün, told Anadolu Agency that Turkey's national education minister would sign the agreement in the coming weeks in Ankara.

"We would like to open several schools in Azerbaijan and convey the globally qualified educational knowledge that we have to Azerbaijan's public as well," Akgün said.

He added that Azerbaijan would be the 44th country where the foundation has schools.

Akgün said the school to be opened in Baku would consist of grades from pre-school to high school. The foundation will also provide training to teachers of the school on the use of IT technologies, teaching experiences, and curriculum development.

Stating that Azerbaijan won a glamorous victory in Karabakh, which was also appreciated and celebrated by the Turkish public, he said, "We are ready for any support if there is anything that we can do in the field of education, concerning the re-building of Karabakh and re-establishing the social and civilian life there."

He added that they are getting prepared to open schools in Karabakh as well once Azerbaijan's government provides security and concludes the strategic planning of the population that will settle in the provinces in the region.

"We are ready to utilize all our knowledge for the development of our bothers and sisters there," Akgün remarked.

Turkish Maarif Foundation is an Ankara-based non-profit public educational foundation established in 2016 that aims to develop Turkey's international education arena, enhance cultural and civilizational interaction, and pave the way for achieving common well-being.





