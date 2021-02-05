U.N.-led Libya forum selects new interim government

A U.N.-led Libya forum on Friday selected an interim government via a vote, choosing Mohammed al-Menfi as presidency council head and Abdulhamid Dbeibeh as prime minister.

Their list won with 39 votes versus 34 for their rivals: eastern-based parliament chief Aguila Saleh and western-based interior minister Fathi Bashagha as prime minister.

"On behalf of the United Nations I am pleased to witness this historic moment," said U.N. acting Libya envoy Stephanie Williams, who was interrupted by applause.









