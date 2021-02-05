U.N.-led Libya forum selects new interim government
WORLD Reuters
Delegates from Libya's rival factions have elected an interim prime minister and a three-member Presidency Council to lead the country until the December 24 elections. Seventy-four members of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF) elected a list that includes Abdul-Hamid Mohammed Dbeibeh as prime minister, and Mohammed Menfi as the head of the Presidency Council.
A U.N.-led Libya forum on Friday selected an interim government via a vote, choosing Mohammed al-Menfi as presidency council head and Abdulhamid Dbeibeh as prime minister.
Their list won with 39 votes versus 34 for their rivals: eastern-based parliament chief Aguila Saleh and western-based interior minister Fathi Bashagha as prime minister.
"On behalf of the United Nations I am pleased to witness this historic moment," said U.N. acting Libya envoy Stephanie Williams, who was interrupted by applause.