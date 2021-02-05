ERDOĞAN: US AND FRANCE CANNOT INTERFERE IN TURKEYS AFFAIRS

TURKEY

Erdoğan: US and France cannot interfere in Turkey's affairs

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan speaks to reporters following Friday prayers at the Bezmi Alem Valide Sultan Mosque in Beşiktaş, Istanbul on Jan. 18, 2021 (IHA Photo)

President criticized the U.S. and for recent criticism regarding 's stance on the protests at the prestigious .

Speaking to reporters following Friday prayers, Erdoğan said the incident at Boğaziçi cannot be considered as mass student protests.

"They will not be able to transform the matter into something like the Gezi incidents," Erdoğan said, as he reiterated that some political actors like the pro-PKK Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) have been exploiting the issue.

The president noted that the U.S. and France are in no place to interfere in Turkey's internal affairs.

"They should look in the mirror before criticizing Turkey," he said.

