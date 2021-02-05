Islamabad to give right to Kashmiris to choose between joining Pakistan or remaining independent: PM Khan

Islamabad will give right to Kashmiris to choose between joining Pakistan or remaining independent if they vote in favor of Pakistan during a future UN-promised plebiscite, the country's prime minister said on Friday.

Addressing thousands of Kashmiris at rally in the Pakistani-administered Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Khan said: "When the residents of Indian-occupied Kashmir as well as Azad Kashmir get the right to self-determination, and when Kashmiris will choose Pakistan InshAllah, then Pakistan will give Kashmiris the right to decide whether they want to be a part of Pakistan or remain independent.

"I want to tell people of occupied Kashmir that the whole Pakistan stands with occupied Kashmir … not just Pakistan but whole Muslim world stands with people of occupied Kashmir," he added, referring to Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir.

Khan said he will continue to remind the UN of its promises made on Kashmir regarding right to self-determination.





