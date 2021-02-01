For 3rd week, COVID-19 cases fall globally: WHO

For the third week in a row, the number of new COVID-19 cases reportedly fell globally, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday, advising continued vigilance against the lethal virus.

"There are still many countries with increasing numbers of cases, but at the global level, this is encouraging news," WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus said at a twice-weekly webinar from the health body's headquarters in Geneva.

"It shows this virus can be controlled, even with the new variants in circulation. And it shows that if we keep going with the same proven public health measures, we can prevent infections and save lives," said Tedros.

The Johns Hopkins University of Medicine in the US said Monday that the number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus worldwide was just over 103 million, with more than 2.23 million deaths and more than 10.4 million recoveries.

Tedros noted: "We have been here before. Over the past year, there have been moments in almost all countries when cases declined, and governments opened up too quickly, and individuals let down their guard, only for the virus to come roaring back."

"As vaccines are rolled out, it's vital that all of us continue to take the precautions to keep ourselves and each other safe. Be a role model."

He said that it is vital that governments enable people to make the right choices, whether it is making quarantine easier to adhere to or making workplaces safer.

Tedros said that controlling the spread of the virus saves lives now and will save lives later by reducing the chances of more variants emerging.

"And it helps to ensure vaccines remain effective," said the WHO chief.





