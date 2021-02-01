Global call for return to 'civilian rule' in Myanmar coup

Leaders and governments across the world expressed concern on Monday over the military's seizure of power in Myanmar and detention of political leadership.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly condemned the detention of the civilian leaders, including its de facto leader and State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint, as the Burmese military staged a coup early dawn and declared a state of emergency for one year.

"These developments represent a serious blow to democratic reforms in Myanmar," said Stephane Dujarric, UN chief's spokesman.

Guterres said the elections held last November provided a "strong mandate" to Suu Kyi-led National League for Democracy (NLD) to govern the Buddhist-majority country.

Early on Monday, the military declared a state of emergency hours after detaining Suu Kyi, Myint and other senior members of the ruling the NLD party.

The coup took place hours before the first session of the country's new parliament was set to convene.

The military claimed the coup was staged due to "election fraud" in the Nov. 8 elections, which resulted in the dominance of the NLD in parliament.

'Respect rule of law'

Expressing deep concern over the developments, Australia said it is a "long-standing supporter of Myanmar and its democratic transition."

"We call on the military to respect the rule of law to resolve disputes through lawful mechanisms and to release immediately all civilian leaders and others who have been detained unlawfully," the country's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added that Australia strongly supports the "peaceful reconvening of the National Assembly [parliament], consistent with the results of the November 2020 general elections."

Japan also urged the Myanmar military to "uphold democracy and release the civilian leaders."

"We believe it is important that the relevant parties resolve the situation peacefully through dialogue and in line with the democratic process," the Japanese government's top spokesman Katsunobu Kato told reporters, according to Kyodo News.

Addressing a news conference in Beijing, China's Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin called on all sides in Myanmar to "properly manage their differences and uphold political and social stability."

"We hope that all sides in Myanmar will properly handle their differences under the constitutional and legal framework and maintain political and social stability," CGTN Network quoted Wang as saying.

Release of all politicians detained urged

New Zealand said it is "deeply concerned" by the military's seizure of power in Myanmar and called for "a rapid return to civilian rule."

Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta said in a statement: "New Zealand is a long-standing supporter of Myanmar's democratic transition."

"We call for the swift release of all those political actors detained," Mahuta said.

Indonesia also expressed concern over the military coup in the country, calling on all parties to "exercise self-restrain."

The country's Foreign Ministry called for the observance of the principles of the ASEAN Charter and "adherence to the rule of law, good governance, the principles of democracy and constitutional government."

"Indonesia urges all parties in Myanmar to exercise self-restraint and put forth dialogue in finding solutions to challenges so as not to exacerbate the condition," the statement said.

It also underscored that all electoral differences should be addressed in accordance with available legal mechanism.

India in a statement said it supports the "democratic process" in Myanmar.

"We have noted the developments in Myanmar with deep concern. India has always been steadfast in its support to the process of democratic transition in Myanmar," the country's Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

"We believe that the rule of law and the democratic process must be upheld."

Bangladesh also hoped that democratic process and constitutional arrangements will be upheld in Myanmar.

"As an immediate and friendly neighbor, we would like to see peace and stability in Myanmar. We have been persistent in developing mutually beneficial relations with Myanmar and have been working with Myanmar for the voluntary, safe and sustained repatriation of the Rohingyas sheltered in Bangladesh," the country's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"We expect these processes to continue in right earnest," it said.