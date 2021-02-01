Perhaps it’s time to discuss new constitution: President Erdoğan

The Turkish president on Monday said "perhaps it is time for Turkey to discuss a new constitution again."

If Turkey's ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party reaches consensus with its partner in People's Alliance, then an "action for drafting a new constitution in upcoming period" is possible, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said after a Cabinet meeting at the presidential complex.

Underlining that the constitutional works must be done in a transparent manner, Erdoğan said the final text must be presented to the discretion of the nation.

In parliamentary votes and elections, the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) cooperates with the ruling AK Party under their People's Alliance, formed ahead of the June 2018 general elections.

The 2017 constitutional referendum asked voters to decide on an 18-article bill to switch from a parliamentary to a presidential system, among other changes. The amendments to the constitution were jointly brought by the AK Party and the MHP.

Commenting on Turkey's economic situation amid the pandemic, Erdoğan said among the G20 countries, Turkey and China could register positive growth in 2020, citing international analyses.

Erdoğan stressed that the food inflation is the "greatest threat" for both the producers and consumers, saying: "We believe that the volatility in food prices will decrease in the second half of the year with the developments in the world and the measures we take in our country."

The Turkish president also commented on country's development in space and satellite technologies and said: "Turkey started to work on establishing a microsatellite launcher facility and will soon send its and friendly countries' satellites into space."

"We are determined to make our country a brand in space and satellite technologies that have a wide range of uses from communication to energy, from environmental protection to defense industry," Erdoğan added.

Erdoğan also announced a plan to start "gradual relaxation of the COVID-19 restrictions" with the number of infections decreasing.

In that respect, Turkey's schools in villages to begin face-to-face education as of Feb. 15 as the preparations will start to resume in-class education on March 1 for 8th- and 12th-grade students, primary and special education schools.

Turkey began a mass COVID-19 vaccination campaign on Jan. 14, starting with healthcare workers along with top officials to encourage public confidence in the vaccines.

Since last month, Turkey has been imposing curfews on both weeknights and weekends as part of its efforts to curb the virus' spread.





