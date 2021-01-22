White House: Biden calls for assessment of U.S. domestic terrorism threat

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

U.S. President Joe Biden has tasked his administration with completing a full assessment of the risk of domestic terrorism in the wake of the attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump, the White House said on Friday.

The assessment will be completed by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence in coordination with the FBI and Department of Homeland Security, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said.

"We want fact-based analysis, upon which we can shape policy," she told reporters in a briefing.