Philippine leader pledges full support for Bangsamoro

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said his government will continue its support to Bangsamoro autonomous region as it marked the second anniversary of its foundation, official news outlet reported on Friday.

"Be assured that this administration will remain determined in its commitment to support self-determination, uphold human rights, and advance social welfare in the Bangsamoro region," Bangsamoro Information Office quoted Duterte as saying at Malacanang Palace.

He assured Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) that he has directed concerned agencies to provide the region continued support as it is facing challenges due to the pandemic.

"Today, like the rest of the nations, the BARMM is faced with many counting challenges, aggravated by the COVID-19 pandemic," he said.

"This is why I've given marching orders to all relevant government agencies to give full support to the BARMM through continued assistance in the region," the president added

The region began its week-long anniversary celebrations on Monday, raising its flag at the government headquarters.

The BARMM was created after the signing of the Bangsamoro Organic Law in 2018.

Later in early 2019, it was ratified through a plebiscite as a result of two-decade-long peace negotiations between the Moro Islamic Liberation Front and the Philippines government.

Last year, the region passed the Bangsamoro Administrative Code, which marks Jan. 21 as the Bangsamoro Foundation Day and declared it a non-working holiday.





