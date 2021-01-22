10 mln CoronaVac doses could reach Turkey by weekend: Erdoğan
WORLD Reuters
Published
Speaking to reporters in Istanbul following the Friday prayers, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stressed in his speech that 10 million doses could arrive in Turkey by this weekend after China approved the delivery of a second consignment of the CoronaVac vaccine.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Friday China had approved delivery of a second consignment of the CoronaVac vaccine, produced by Sinovac Biotech, and 10 million doses could arrive in Turkey by this weekend.
Turkey has already received an initial consignment of three million doses and has so far vaccinated 1.166 million people, mostly health workers and elderly people.