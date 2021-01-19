TURKEYS LOCALLY-MADE COVID-19 TEST KIT GRABS WORLDWIDE ATTENTION THANKS TO HIGH SPEED AND ACCURACY

A health care worker checks the body temperature of an elderly woman at a nursing home in Ankara, on January 19, 2021, amid the Covid-19 pandemic caused by the novel coronavirus. (Photo by Adem ALTAN / AFP)

A COVID-19 test kit developed in Turkey is drawing worldwide attention thanks to its high speed and accuracy, an official said on Tuesday.

The polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test, named "n-FasT," was made by Turkish engineers at the Middle East Technical University (METU) in the capital Ankara.

It boasts an accuracy rate of up to 97% and has cut down waiting time for a result to 30 minutes, according to Emre Deli, a senior executive at Nanografi Nano Technology, the Turkish firm producing the kit.

"Our COVID-19 test is among the best in the world; its accuracy rate is very high. Turkish health authorities have approved n-FasT and it is being used in the country and abroad," he told Anadolu Agency.

He said the kit costs less and is also easier to use than others, leading to growing demand around the world, particularly in Central Asia, Africa, and South America.