Çavuşoğlu: Better feeling in Turkey-EU relations than last summer

The current feeling in Turkish-EU relations is better than it was last summer, said the bloc's foreign policy chief on Tuesday.

Speaking at the European Parliament, Josep Borrell said he will meet with visiting Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu in Brussels on Thursday and will "try to look for a better understanding."

"It seems that the ambiance is much better than that last summer. Let's hope that the meeting with Minister Mr. Çavuşoğlu will be at least longer than we had in Malta during the month of August that lasted no more than one hour," said Borrell.

"So, let's see if we can change the dynamics. I'm sure we will," he added.

In his visit to the de factor EU capital starting Wednesday, Çavuşoğlu is set to hold talks with high-level officials of the European Council and European Commission as well as the members of the European Parliament, the Turkish Foreign Ministry announced Tuesday.

"During the talks in Brussels, all aspects of Turkey-EU relations, Turkey's accession process, and current regional and international issues are expected to be discussed," said the ministry, adding: "Turkey's expectations for progress in Turkey-EU relations through a positive agenda will be conveyed."

After a year of ups and downs in Turkish-EU ties, leaders of Turkey-a candidate for full EU membership-have said they hope for progress in 2021, and expect the bloc to take clear steps towards this end.