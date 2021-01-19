Turkey reports over 6,800 new coronavirus cases

A total of 6,818 cases, including 761 symptomatic patients, were confirmed across the country, the data showed.

Turkey's overall case tally is over 2.39 million, while the nationwide death toll reached 24,328, with 167 fatalities over the past day.

As many as 7,218 more patients in the country won the battle against the virus, bringing the total to over 2.27 million.

More than 27.69 million COVID-19 tests have been done in Turkey to date, with 175,133 done since Monday.

The latest figures show that the number of COVID-19 patients in critical condition dropped to 2,162.

Last Thursday, Turkey kicked off a mass COVID-vaccination campaign, starting with healthcare workers along with top officials to encourage public confidence in the vaccines.

So far, over 900,000 healthcare workers in the country have received their first doses of the Chinese vaccine CoronaVac, according to the Health Ministry.

Since last month, Turkey has been imposing curfews as part of its efforts to curb the virus' spread.

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed more than 2.04 million lives in 191 countries and regions.

Over 95.77 million cases have been reported worldwide, with recoveries now over 52.82 million, according to figures compiled by the US' Johns Hopkins University.

The US, India, and Brazil remain the worst-hit countries in terms of cases.